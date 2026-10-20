Hegseth meets Netanyahu in unannounced Israel visit amid Iran war concerns

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel, as the two sides discuss the possibility of resuming major combat operations against Iran, American media reported.

The meeting, which was also attended by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, took place on Monday evening at Ovda Airbase in southern Israel, Axios said in a report quoting two sources. The visit was also reported by CNN, which quoted two sources and a US official. The Pentagon has declined to comment on Mr Hegseth’s movements.

He was also reported to have met US troops at the base and later posted an image of himself visiting personnel from US Central Command, which oversees American military operations across the Middle East.

The visit came days before Israel’s October 27 election and a day after US President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Mr Netanyahu, calling him a “great warrior prime minister”.

In footage shared by Mr Netanyahu on Tuesday, the Israeli leader thanked Mr Trump for his support and described him as “by far, the greatest friend Israel has ever had and will have in the White House”.

“Donald, we have a job to finish. You said it, and we’ll finish it together,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Mr Netanyahu said the alliance between the two countries had demonstrated that they could achieve significant results together. He added there was scope to expand the Abraham Accords, which established relations between Israel and several Arab states during Mr Trump’s first term in office.

Mr Netanyahu also praised the US President for confronting what he described as the greatest danger facing Americans – an Iran armed with nuclear weapons. “We won’t let it happen,” he said.

Mr Trump’s endorsement appeared to reflect shared strategic interests over Iran, as well as the political importance of maintaining a close relationship with Mr Netanyahu during a volatile period for the region. The backing also gives Mr Netanyahu a boost before the election as he seeks to present his relationship with Washington as an asset for Israeli security. Mr Trump, meanwhile, has an interest in maintaining a reliable Israeli partner as his administration pursues its regional objectives.

But the two leaders have reportedly differed over the direction of the Iran war and the prospects for diplomatic initiatives in Gaza and elsewhere. There has been no public confirmation of a specific agreement linking the endorsement to Israeli policy concessions or renewed military action.