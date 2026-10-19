At least 18 killed in Houthi attack on Yemeni government military camp, sources say

At least 18 people were killed on Monday in an attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on a Yemeni government military training camp in Shabwa province, four government and medical sources said.

The government sources told Reuters ⁠the attack, which targeted soldiers during a ​morning ⁠training, was carried ‌out using three ballistic missiles.

In recent days, the Houthis have targeted sites in government-held areas of Yemen, including Aden airport and the presidential palace in the interim capital.

The missile and drone attack on the Maashiq presidential palace killed five security personnel deployed at the site.

Yemen's war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government to relocate to the southern city of Aden. A Saudi-led military intervention followed in 2015, leading to years of fighting and a bloody stalemate before a truce took hold in 2022. The truce held until this year.

Earlier this month, government forces launched a campaign to recapture Houthi-held areas, making advances near the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, a key global shipping route.

The conflict has become another front in the regional war sparked by the conflict with Iran. The Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia since the latest escalation, targeting airports, oil facilities and other infrastructure.