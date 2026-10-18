Five gangsters killed in $3 million drugs and weapons raid in Egypt

Five people were killed in a police raid on “highly dangerous criminal elements” in Egypt in which more than 250kg of drugs were seized, authorities said.

Egypt's Interior Ministry said the drugs haul included 42,000 tablets and was worth 155 million Egyptian pounds ($2.9 million).

It said the five people killed in the operation had previously been sentenced to prison on charges including murder, attempted murder, drug trafficking, armed robbery and firearms offences.

The raid against “criminal hotbeds” took place in three areas and led to several other suspects being arrested, the ministry said. Investigations had revealed groups smuggling drugs, tablets and weapons in several parts of Egypt.

The haul also included 76 parts of weapons. Authorities released images of three cars and two motorbikes that appeared to be part of the seizure.

Some of the items seized by Egyptian authorities. Photo: Interior Ministry Show caption: Some of the items seized by Egyptian authorities. Photo: Int…

Authorities did not identify the drugs that were seized. Egypt, like other Middle East countries, has previously sought to clamp down on the trade in Captagon, a highly addictive methamphetamine.

Last month, Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other defendants were sentenced to death after being convicted of belonging to an organised criminal group involved in manufacturing and trafficking synthetic drugs.

Egypt imposes the death penalty for serious offences including drug trafficking, although executions are subject to further judicial and legal procedures.