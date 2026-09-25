  • Iran flights head to China and Thailand in defiance of US sanctions
  • France to send troops and defence systems to help protect Saudi port of Yanbu
  • Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in New York
  • Saudi air defences intercept six ballistic missiles launched by Houthis, says coalition
  • IRGC commander killed in clashes with gunmen in Iran's south-east
Updated: September 25, 2026, 11:21 AM