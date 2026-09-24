  • Oil prices top $105 as hopes fade for US-Iran breakthrough
  • Iran 'presents US with road map for regionwide ceasefire'
  • UAE Central Bank bars Bank Melli Iran from conducting transactions
  • Indian sailor killed as two torpedoes hit merchant ship off Oman
  • Iran flights head to China and Thailand in defiance of US sanctions
Updated: September 24, 2026, 11:47 AM