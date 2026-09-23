  • Iran forced to cancel Iraq and Oman flights amid US aviation sanctions
  • France drafting UN Security Council resolution on Hormuz, say diplomats
  • Putin and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Gulf security in phone call
  • Complaint filed in France over alleged Israeli war crime in Lebanon
  • Saudi ​Arabia restarts ⁠operations at ⁠East-West Pipeline
Updated: September 23, 2026, 4:31 AM