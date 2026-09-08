  • Iran says it will act against vessels beyond Strait of Hormuz
  • At least 73 people wounded in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Oman says it evacuated 16 crew members of Saudi Sidr vessel attacked by Iran
  • Ghalibaf warns US: Strike Iran’s energy assets and ‘you get struck’
  • UAE's Gargash says rebuilding trust with Iran will be ‘mountain to climb'
  • Gulf countries must 'open borders' to protect supply chains, says Qatar
Updated: September 08, 2026, 5:37 AM