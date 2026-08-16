  • Attacks on Adnoc tankers will not deter UAE policy of diplomacy, says Dr Gargash
  • Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘will remain Iranian’ after Trump threat
  • UKMTO: Vessel hit by unidentified projectile in Strait of Hormuz
  • Israeli strike on southern Lebanon kills seven people
  • Oil posts sharp weekly gain as US threatens Tehran with 'indefinite' blockade
  • US military preparing to send USS George Washington to Middle East
Updated: August 16, 2026, 10:41 AM