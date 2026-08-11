Vance says US destroyed Iran’s nuclear programme
00:26
Vance says US destroyed Iran’s nuclear programme
Sailor's 'horror' of fireballs and distress calls
Living under occupation in Kfarshouba
Will the US Iran June deal be revised?
US fighter jet refuels mid-air in Middle East
Trump says US held off 'massive attack' on Iran
Trump: I'm losing faith in Iran because they lie
Drone hits US-owned tanker in Egyptian port
What do the US-Saudi strikes mean for the war?
Trump meets Netanyahu: Was it a success?