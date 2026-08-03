  • Trump says Iran talks to begin after halting planned strikes
  • Massive explosions rock south Lebanon
  • Iran executes two convicted Mossad-linked agents
  • Iraq and Iran foreign ministers discuss Hormuz and seek de-escalation
  • Araghchi holds second talks with Saudi and Pakistani officials in 24 hours
  • Explosion reported near vessel off Oman: UK agency
Updated: August 03, 2026, 9:50 AM