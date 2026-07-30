Kuwait reports death from Iranian strike as Jordan intercepts five missiles

An Iranian attack hit a building belonging ⁠to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait on Thursday, killing a worker and causing significant damage, the Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Jordan's military reported intercepting five missiles launched at the kingdom after overnight US attacks on Iran.

The ⁠US military said it struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran on Thursday, including military command centres and ⁠drone facilities, in a two-hour operation launched after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at US forces ​in the Middle East.

“The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by ⁠Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping and neighbouring Gulf countries,” US Central Command said.

The IRGC said it attacked Al Azraq Airbase in Jordan and accused the US of using the site to launch strikes on Qeshm Island that killed three members of a civilian family.

According to the statement, several ballistic missiles struck a deployment and maintenance area for F-35 fighter jets, destroying three aircraft and heavily damaging three others. The IRGC also claimed that a number of US officers, technicians and maintenance personnel were killed in the strike.

Jordan's armed forces said air-defence systems destroyed five missiles launched from Iran in the early hours of Thursday, without causing casualties.

The US strikes came after Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had fired ballistic ⁠missiles at US troops in Jordan. Centcom said all were intercepted. US bases in Jordan have lately become primary targets for Iran.

The IRGC has warned that any country involved in aiding US attacks on Iran would face retaliation.

In an earlier statement, the IRGC said two oil tankers under US escort attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz via an “unsafe” southern route on Wednesday evening but turned back. It said a severe fire broke out on one of the ships, forcing both to retreat.

It added the tankers were operating with US aircraft support and claimed the Strait of Hormuz was under its control.

“The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened as long as there is bullying and threats of American officials and their interference in maritime activities in the region,” the IRGC said.

Pakistan said on Thursday the negotiations between the US and Iran were continuing in a bid to restore stability, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides should find a solution through dialogue and diplomacy, and Pakistan remains committed to a diplomatic solution, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said at a weekly briefing in Islamabad.

The war began in late February, when the US and Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran. A temporary ceasefire agreement in June collapsed after renewed fighting over the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway – which carried a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas before the war – lies between Oman and Iran, linking the Arabian Gulf north of it with the Gulf of Oman to the south and the Arabian Sea beyond.

The strait has become the main hurdle in peace talks and a flashpoint for repeated escalations.

Iran said on Wednesday ​that it struck three tankers attempting to transit through the strait along an unauthorised route.

Oman ‌has presented Iran with a plan backed by Gulf states ⁠to manage the strait, including collecting voluntary fees for using it, a ​Gulf source and a western diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday. But Iran has rejected the Omani proposal.