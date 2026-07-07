No talks unless US stops threats, Iran says as funeral prayers held for Khamenei in Qom

Iran's citizens and armed forces are not “moved by any threats”, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday, as crowds gathered in Qom for a public funeral procession for former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honour Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy,” Mr Araghchi wrote on social media. “Neither they nor our brave armed forces are moved by any threats.”

He also warned that negotiations on a final peace agreement with the US “will not commence if threats continue”, quoting article 13 of the framework memorandum with Washington.

“Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue. Honour your signature,” he told the US.

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the US would either reach an agreement with Iran or resume military action against the country.

“We're either going to make a deal or we're ​going to finish the job,” Mr Trump said. “And it won't be tough to finish the job. I'd rather make a deal, because I don't want to affect 91 ​million people.”

The US and Israel launched the war on February 28 when they carried out air strikes on Iran, killing Mr Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile attacks on Gulf countries.

Washington and Tehran have for weeks been engaged in negotiations to reach a lasting peace agreement, but have faced opposition from Israel and hardline voices inside Iran.

The coffins of Mr Khamenei and other members of family killed in the strikes were driven through the streets of the city of Qom on Tuesday. Thousands of mourners carried flags and banners in the city.

Qom is the heartland of clerical and religious authority in Iran. The regime has used the funeral as an opportunity to project unity and symbolism after the war.

Mourners gather in Qom on Tuesday to attend a funeral procession for Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reuters Info

The bodies are to be sent to Iraq, where funeral processions will take place in Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday.

During a procession in Tehran on Monday, organisers changed the route at short notice, with state news agency Irna reporting that people had gathered near Enghelab Square but that the procession had started on Azadi Street. The move sparked criticism from hardline figures.

Mehdi Fazaeli, a member of Mr Khamenei's office, said some mourners had felt “misled” by the change.

The funeral comes at a critical time for Iran, with the regime buoyed by having survived the conflict intact despite the deaths of many of its prominent members.

Iran's authorities have predicted that a long-term peace agreement with the US will bring major economic benefits, in line with what they describe as victory over a superpower.

It remains difficult to assess the extent of public loyalty in Iran, a country of 90 million people.