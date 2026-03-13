  • UAE air defences intercept seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones on Friday
  • Oil holds above $100 as Iran war rattles energy markets
  • Nato defences intercept ballistic missile over Turkey
  • Iranian politicians appear in public amid Khamenei rumours
  • Iran's international isolation now reality, says UAE's Gargash
  • Iran allows Turkish ship through Strait of Hormuz
  • Israel drops leaflets across Beirut calling on residents to provide intelligence
  • French soldier killed in Erbil, says Macron
  • Eight people killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese city of Sidon
  • Debris hits Dubai building after Iranian attack intercepted
Updated: March 13, 2026, 12:47 PM