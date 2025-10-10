Syria's Foreign Minister in Lebanon as Damascus seeks 'new orientation' in relations

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani met top Lebanese officials in Beirut on Friday, becoming the most senior figure from Syria's new government to visit Lebanon since the fall of the Assad regime last December.

Damascus and Beirut are seeking a new era in relations, which have long been turbulent and characterised by Syria's dominance over Lebanese affairs and its 1976 to 2005 occupation of Lebanon.

Mr Al Shibani said his visit sought to express “Syria's new orientation towards Lebanon”.

Syria wants to “overcome past obstacles and strengthen bilateral relations,” he said, conceding that both sides had been “victims of political mismanagement at certain times”.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said after meeting Mr Al Shibani that Syria had pledged to “respect the Lebanese state and not interfere in its internal affairs”.

The Syrian delegation, which included Justice Minister Mazhar Al Wais and intelligence chief Hussein Al Salama, also met President Joseph Aoun and was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The fate of Syria’s prisoners in Lebanon is at the heart of efforts to re-establish relations between the two countries after more than 50 years.

Lebanon holds just over 2,000 Syrians in its overcrowded jails and is open to initiatives that would ease the burden, including repatriating some inmates depending on their crimes.

Hundreds of Syrian prisoners, accused of terrorism or related offences − including attacks on Lebanese forces − have been brought before military courts.

Some were members of Syrian rebel groups, including Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, which led the offensive that toppled the Assad regime.

Many others have not faced trial.

Beirut is also seeking information on Lebanese missing in Syria as well as intelligence on the political assassinations of Lebanese officials that were blamed on the Assad regime or its allies.

Mr Rajji has also confirmed that officials are seeking to finally demarcate the long and porous Lebanese-Syrian border.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese political party and armed group that was a key backer of the Assad regime, has been severely weakened by its war with Israel last year and is under intense pressure to disarm.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20electric%20motors%20with%20102kW%20battery%20pack%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E570hp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20890Nm%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%20428km%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C700%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

BlacKkKlansman Director: Spike Lee Starring: John David Washington; Adam Driver Five stars