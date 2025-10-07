Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, also known as Kabonga, pulls a 700-tonne ship across the water using only a rope held in his teeth at the marina in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada. All photos: AP
Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, also known as Kabonga, pulls a 700-tonne ship across the water using only a rope held in his teeth at the marina in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada. All photos: AP
Mahrous pulls a train nearly 10 metres at Ramses Station in Cairo, in March.
Mahrous pulls a train nearly 10 metres at Ramses Station in Cairo, in March.
Mahrous has become a familiar figure, training daily and performing extraordinary feats that test the limits of human endurance
Mahrous has become a familiar figure, training daily and performing extraordinary feats that test the limits of human endurance
Attempting to pull 20 vehicles at Al Safaa Club in 10th of Ramadan City, outside Cairo, in August
Attempting to pull 20 vehicles at Al Safaa Club in 10th of Ramadan City, outside Cairo, in August
Mahrous celebrates in front of his Guinness World Records certificates
Mahrous celebrates in front of his Guinness World Records certificates
Pulling a car during a training session in Cairo
Pulling a car during a training session in Cairo
Mahrous trains at his gym in Cairo
Mahrous trains at his gym in Cairo
The wrestler is greeted by neighbours as he carries his lunch near his home in the Egyptian capital
The wrestler is greeted by neighbours as he carries his lunch near his home in the Egyptian capital
Mahrous pulls a heavy weight with his teeth during a training session at his gym
Mahrous pulls a heavy weight with his teeth during a training session at his gym
The wrestler is greeted by fans
The wrestler is greeted by fans

News

MENA

Jaws of Egypt: Strongman pulls ships, trains and cars with just his teeth - in pictures

Wrestler Ashraf Mahrous has become a household name thanks to his jaw-dropping feats of strength

The National

October 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A wrestler from Egypt has built his strongman reputation on power, discipline and a good, firm bite.

Ashraf Mahrous, 44, has become a familiar sight with his extraordinary feats of strength. Earlier this year, he pulled a 279-tonne train through Cairo.

Last month in Hurghada, Mr Mahrous, known by his fans as Kabonga, pulled along two ships weighing over 1,100 tonnes using only his teeth.

-Associated Press

COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
 
Started: 2021
 
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
 
Based: Tunisia 
 
Sector: Water technology 
 
Number of staff: 22 
 
Investment raised: $4 million 
A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

On Women's Day
if you go

The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner.

The trip 

Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

While you're here
Updated: October 07, 2025, 5:19 PM`
EgyptPhotography