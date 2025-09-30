  • Trump unveils plan for 'eternal peace in the Middle East'
  • Plan promises to end war, rebuild Gaza, prevent displacement of Palestinian people and advance comprehensive peace
  • Trump says he will not allow annexation of West Bank
  • Host of countries led by UAE welcomed Trump's announcement
  • 'International Stabilisation Force' to develop and train a Palestinian police force
  • Netanyahu apologises to Qatar prime minister for Doha strikes
The White House released this image of Gaza as part of the proposed peace plan. September 29, 2025.
