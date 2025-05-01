Iran planning move from 'fantasy to reality' through soft power and deeper Gulf ties

Kamal Kharazi, Iran’s former foreign minister and one of its most influential policy figures, said on Thursday that Tehran is pushing for a shift towards soft power and deeper dialogue with the Arab Gulf states.

In an unorthodox speech at a conference in Tehran published by state media, Mr Kharazi, who now heads Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, stressed that Iran “is a strong, self-reliant nation. No one can invade us. Our strength is rooted in the people.” However, he added that this strength must now be matched with “soft power” to build “healthy relations with other nations, particularly amid regional geopolitical shifts and Israeli expansionism”.

Neighbouring countries have recently made efforts to thaw relations with Tehran, urging it to stop interfering in the region’s internal affairs. Despite lingering concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, several Gulf governments have advocated co-ordination with Tehran rather than confrontation, and argued for stronger economic ties.

Mr Kharazi reiterated Iran’s commitment to “soft power as a strategic approach – focusing on economic co-operation and regional diplomacy,” echoing long-standing calls from Gulf countries.

His comments come at a time when Iran is feeling the strain: its proxy groups across the Middle East have suffered major setbacks, and the country remains under intense US pressure. Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign has been coupled with nuclear talks and promises of economic relief if a deal is struck, at time when the country's economy is in ruins.

A new language

Several Iranian experts have said that policymakers in Tehran are debating whether the country should maintain its strategy of supporting non-state actors, rather than adopting a more realistic strategy in a rapidly changing Middle East. But the biggest obstacle to such a shift is the ultra-conservative camp, which has steered Iran’s regional strategies for decades and has recently dragged them into once-unthinkable setbacks.

For the Gulf states, any agreement with Iran hinges on verifiable guarantees that its nuclear programme is peaceful, and on Iran halting its support for non-state actors in the region. “There is now a need for serious dialogue between Iran and Gulf states,” Mr Kharazi said at the conference in Tehran.

“We must craft initiatives and bring others to the table, investing in public and informal diplomacy, and speaking a new language,” he said. “Iran should draw on its cultural and poetic heritage to communicate more effectively and project a refined image globally.”

He called for a strategic balance between Islamic values, Iranian identity, and Shia mysticism, arguing that such a blend could reshape the region’s and the world’s view of Iran. “We need analysts who can forecast based on reality – not fantasy,” he added, calling on think tanks to offer actionable insight.

Still a powerful voice in Iranian foreign policy circles, Mr Kharazi announced an Iran–Arab dialogue summit in Tehran involving regional experts and officials. “This is a key moment to project a new strategic image of Iran,” he said.

He concluded by stressing that Iran’s co-operation with Gulf states must extend beyond economics to include energy, science and technology, cultural heritage and even political and military collaboration. “The region’s future depends on this co-operation – and Iran is ready.”

