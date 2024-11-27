News

MENA

In full: US-France statement on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Washington announced truce after 'weeks of tireless diplomacy'

The National

November 27, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A ceasefire has come into effect in Lebanon after more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The deal, announced by Washington overnight, began at 4am local time and is designed to be a “permanent cessation of hostilities,” according to US President Joe Biden.

A joint statement with France outlined expectations for the agreement and is designed to guarantee a ceasefire on both sides.

Here is the US-France statement in full:

Today, after many weeks of tireless diplomacy, Israel and Lebanon have accepted a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations operating from Lebanon.

This announcement will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line.

The United States and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented and enforced, and we remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence.

The United States and France also commit to lead and support international efforts for capacity-building of the Lebanese Armed Forces as well as economic development throughout Lebanon to advance stability and prosperity in the region.

