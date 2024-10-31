Iraq's parliament to vote for new speaker after almost a year of political impasse

Iraq’s parliament is set to vote for a new speaker on Thursday, nearly one year after the dismissal of the former incumbent Mohammed Al Halbousi.

Under the country's power-sharing system, set up after Saddam Hussein's regime was toppled in 2003 to avoid more sectarian conflict, the post of speaker is held by a Sunni Arab, the President is Kurdish and the Prime Minister a Shiite Arab. However, disputes between ethnic blocs often delay appointments to these posts.

In November last year, parliament terminated the membership of Mr Al Halbousi, an influential Sunni politician, following a ruling by the country’s top court. He was accused by another Sunni lawmaker of forging his signature and a date on a resignation letter, prompting a rule by the Federal Supreme Court to oust him.

The dismissal has created an impasse and divisions among Sunni political factions over the choice of candidates for the post, as well as between the Shiite political factions as they seek to support candidates who will be close to them.

Thursday's session will be the third attempt to elect a new speaker after two failed sessions in January and May. It is still unclear when the session will be held or whether the running divisions will postpone it once again.

Lawmakers Salem Al Issawi and Mahmoud Al Mashhadani, who served as Iraq's first speaker after the adoption of the 2005 constitution, will compete against each other. Mr Al Mashhadani is supported by Mr Al Halbousi and the Shiite political factions, while Mr Al Issawi is backed by some Sunni political parties.

Mr Al Mashhadani previously held the post from 2006 to 2008, when he was forced to resign after being accused of “rude behaviour” towards other officials.

