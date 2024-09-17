Israeli eviction orders fuel chaos across Gaza Strip

An investigation by <i>The National</i>'s special projects and data journalism team has logged 60 eviction orders issued by the Israeli military, detailing a pattern of continuous forced displacement and chaos in Gaza. The orders are primarily disseminated on social media platforms including Facebook and X, after being issued by Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee. Israel has also often dropped leaflets into Gaza, particularly in densely populated areas. In December 2023, there was a sharp increase in these orders as the Israeli military escalated its operations. This period marked a significant phase in the assault on the enclave, with eviction orders applying to major population centres and essential infrastructure. Last month, brought another surge in eviction orders. This time, the Israeli military concentrated its efforts on southern Gaza, particularly in Khan Younis, where they issued repeated orders for Palestinians to leave certain neighbourhoods. The Israeli military seemed adamant about moving civilians to Al Mawasi, a designated "safe zone" in the south of the enclave. But Al Mawasi has been hit by Israeli strikes several times, including an attack on September 9 that killed 19 people. There are about 30,000 people in every square kilometre of Al Mawasi, the UN said. Israel has issued eviction orders in 88 per cent of Gaza’s territory. <i>The National</i>'s latest investigation, to be published this week, reveals an arbitrary and inhumane system of displacement, where civilians often had little time to flee and have been misled about the security of designated "safe zones". <b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/16/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a>