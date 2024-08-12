Libya's Tripoli-based government rejects Egypt's hosting of rival Prime Minister

The Libyan Government of National Unity has strongly condemned Egypt's decision to receive Osama Hamad, the Prime Minister of the rival Government of National Stability, for an official visit on Sunday.

The GNU, based in Tripoli and backed by the UN, stated through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation that Egypt's move “is not of any real impact, but it is considered a departure from the unity of the international position that rejects the country's return to a state of division and infighting”.

The ministry's sharp rebuke underscores the heightened tensions between the GNU and the GNS – which is backed by the Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Hamad's visit marked a provocative step by Egypt into Libya's complex political landscape, where militias have become a dominant force since the fall of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

According to the Egyptian government, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Mr Hamad and his delegation, including Belqasim Haftar, the son of Khalifa Haftar and director general of the Libyan Development and Reconstruction Fund, in the New Alamein city.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral co-operation and Egypt's role in rebuilding Libya, Mr Madbouly said.

Mr Hamad praised Egypt's constant support for the Libyan people and the significant efforts of Egyptian companies in Libya's reconstruction.

He also highlighted the recent aid provided by Egypt under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi after Storm Daniel hit Libya last year.

However, the GNU views Egypt's engagement with the rival government as a dangerous escalation.

Jalel Harchaoui, a North Africa expert at the Royal United Services Institute, warned that this “slide towards overt diplomatic assault from abroad against Dbeibah's government is profoundly dangerous” and “jacks up the probability of a hot war across the greater Tripoli area between pro- and anti-GNU factions”.

The move coincides with Egypt's emergence as a strategic regional power due to its role in crises such as Gaza and Sudan.

Mr Harchaoui noted that by confronting Egypt, GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah “has chosen to escalate rather than maintain a low profile, as he did when Ankara welcomed Belqasim Haftar as royalty two weeks ago”.

Turkey, which has thus far supported the GNU, also recently hosted Belqasim Haftar, signalling a potential shift in its Libya policy.

The shift to a position that is markedly closer to Egypt’s stance on Libya was highlighted during a visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Egypt last week during which he announced increased co-operation between Cairo and Ankara on trade, foreign policy and regional security.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty noted that Cairo and Ankara have “a new joint vision” on several regional matters including Libya, Syria and Sudan.

Since the fall of Gaddafi in 2011, numerous armed groups have emerged in Libya, filling the power vacuum and operating under the guise of state legitimacy while primarily defending their leaders' and social base's interests.

The militias have undergone consolidation and institutionalisation, with their leaders acquiring top government and military posts, which has, in turn, blurred the lines between militias and state forces, diminishing prospects for disarmament and reintegration into a unified army under state control.

As militia leaders use their military power for political and financial gain, they have become poised to heavily influence any future elections, creating a challenging environment for civilian political forces in Libya's fractured landscape.

