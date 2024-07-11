A tanker carrying oil from Iraq near Lebanon's Al Zahrani power plant in 2021. Iraq has approved a new delivery of fuel. AFP
A tanker carrying oil from Iraq near Lebanon's Al Zahrani power plant in 2021. Iraq has approved a new delivery of fuel. AFP

News

MENA

Iraq approves fuel delivery to prevent nationwide blackout in Lebanon

State electricity in the country is severely limited with people relying on private generators

Iraq has approved the delivery of fuel to two Lebanese power plants, averting the risk of a nationwide state electricity blackout in the energy-deprived nation.

A government official with Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (Somo) told The National on Thursday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani approved the fuel shipment. “We will unload two gas oil tankers at Al Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants,” the official said.

The Lebanese government said the approval came after a phone call between Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Mr Al Sudani, in a bid to prevent the potential blackout.

The two leaders discussed the fuel shipment during their call, a statement from Mr Mikati's office said.

Lebanon, which has few natural resources and is suffering from an economic crisis, imports heavy fuel oil from Iraq under a swap deal signed in 2021.

Because the heavy fuel supplied by Iraq does not meet Lebanon’s fuel specifications, the deal allows Beirut to swap it on the international market – through traders who make a profit – for other types of oil suitable for its power plants.

However, payment issues from Lebanon to Iraq had halted the delivery process.

The exchange rates at which Iraq will access the funds as well as the exact nature of services are unclear.

As a result, Iraq has yet to access the $550 million worth of goods or services, the value of the first year’s imports, deposited in Lebanon's central bank.

State electricity in Lebanon is available for a maximum of around four hours a day. Those who can afford it rely on expensive and harmful diesel-guzzling private generators to fill the gap, although very few provide power for 24 hours.

Lebanon has long struggled with providing enough power to its people, but the problem has been exacerbated by a devastating economic crisis that began in 2019.

The Roundup : No Way Out

Director: Lee Sang-yong
Stars: Don Lee, Lee Jun-hyuk, Munetaka Aoki
Rating: 3/5

While you're here
LIVING IN...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Remaining Fixtures

Wednesday: West Indies v Scotland
Thursday: UAE v Zimbabwe
Friday: Afghanistan v Ireland
Sunday: Final

Sukuk

An Islamic bond structured in a way to generate returns without violating Sharia strictures on prohibition of interest.

Brief scores:

Southampton 2

Armstrong 13', Soares 20'

Manchester United 2

Lukaku 33', Herrera 39'

if you go

The flights

Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours.

The hotel

Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes.

The tour

Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

JAPAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu
Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan
Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

Updated: July 11, 2024, 12:27 PM
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Iraq approves fuel delivery to prevent blackout across Lebanon

More than meets the eye to wrecked Israeli vehicles in Gaza?

Sudan’s RSF commander Dagalo fires political adviser

Iraq denounces Turkish military move in country's north

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah