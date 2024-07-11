Iraq approves fuel delivery to prevent nationwide blackout in Lebanon

Iraq has approved the delivery of fuel to two Lebanese power plants, averting the risk of a nationwide state electricity blackout in the energy-deprived nation.

A government official with Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (Somo) told The National on Thursday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani approved the fuel shipment. “We will unload two gas oil tankers at Al Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants,” the official said.

The Lebanese government said the approval came after a phone call between Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Mr Al Sudani, in a bid to prevent the potential blackout.

The two leaders discussed the fuel shipment during their call, a statement from Mr Mikati's office said.

Lebanon, which has few natural resources and is suffering from an economic crisis, imports heavy fuel oil from Iraq under a swap deal signed in 2021.

Because the heavy fuel supplied by Iraq does not meet Lebanon’s fuel specifications, the deal allows Beirut to swap it on the international market – through traders who make a profit – for other types of oil suitable for its power plants.

However, payment issues from Lebanon to Iraq had halted the delivery process.

The exchange rates at which Iraq will access the funds as well as the exact nature of services are unclear.

As a result, Iraq has yet to access the $550 million worth of goods or services, the value of the first year’s imports, deposited in Lebanon's central bank.

State electricity in Lebanon is available for a maximum of around four hours a day. Those who can afford it rely on expensive and harmful diesel-guzzling private generators to fill the gap, although very few provide power for 24 hours.

Lebanon has long struggled with providing enough power to its people, but the problem has been exacerbated by a devastating economic crisis that began in 2019.

The Roundup : No Way Out Director: Lee Sang-yong

Stars: Don Lee, Lee Jun-hyuk, Munetaka Aoki

Rating: 3/5





LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Remaining Fixtures Wednesday: West Indies v Scotland

Thursday: UAE v Zimbabwe

Friday: Afghanistan v Ireland

Sunday: Final

Sukuk An Islamic bond structured in a way to generate returns without violating Sharia strictures on prohibition of interest.

Brief scores: Southampton 2 Armstrong 13', Soares 20' Manchester United 2 Lukaku 33', Herrera 39'

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg