Egypt’s President El Sisi orders PM Madbouly to form new cabinet

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday reappointed Mostafa Madbouly as Prime Minister to form a new government, the presidency said in a statement.

Mr Madbouly's cabinet resigned following Mr El Sisi’s re-election as President for a third term in April.

"Today, I assigned Dr Mostafa Madbouly to form a new government that includes the necessary expertise and competencies to manage the next phase, in order to achieve the desired development in government performance and confront the challenges facing the state," Mr El Sisi said.

The new cabinet appointment comes a week after Egypt said it will raise the price of subsidised bread from 5 piastres to 20 piastres a loaf from June 1, as the country grapples with economic challenges and the need to reduce the burden of subsidies on the state budget.

Mr El Sisi was sworn in for a third term on April 2, marking a decade in office for the former army general whose rule has fundamentally changed the most populous Arab nation.