U.S Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles sit on the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility waiting to participate in exercise Desert Flag 2024, hosted by a regional coalition partner, May 3, 2024. Desert Flag provides strategic training with multinational and regional partners to build upon a cohesive fighting force in the defense of the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Israel-Gaza war live: Britain and US strike several Houthi sites in Yemen

Strikes carried out against 13 targets 'to prevent further attacks on international shipping'

  • President Sheikh Mohamed calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire
  • Hundreds protest Netanyahu interview broadcast in France
  • Hamas ready to reach ‘complete agreement’ if Israel stops war
  • More than 16,000 displaced Palestinians living in UN school
  • Slovenia set to recognise Palestine
  • Gaza death toll reaches 36,224 killed and 81,777 wounded
Updated: May 31, 2024, 4:52 AM