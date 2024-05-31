Israel-Gaza war live: Britain and US strike several Houthi sites in Yemen

<p>British and US forces carried out a joint operation against the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday "to degrade their ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden".</p><p>The UK Defence Ministry said intelligence had confirmed two sites near Hodeidah&nbsp;as being involved with the Houthi anti-shipping attacks.</p><p>Buildings were identified as housing drone ground control centres and providing storage for very long range drones, as well as surface-to-air weapons used to impede coalition operations to safeguard shipping in the region.&nbsp;</p><p>A set of Houthi sites at Ghulayfiqah, further south on the Yemeni coast, had also been identified as being involved in the command and control of their anti-shipping campaign, the ministry said.</p><p>"The Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s therefore conducted strikes on the target buildings at these three locations, using Paveway IV guided bombs," it added.</p><p>The US Central Command said its forces alongside Britain's armed forces carried out strikes against 13 Houthi targets in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed rebels, in self-defence.</p><p>It said that Centcom forces also destroyed eight drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and over the Red Sea.</p><p>It said the unmanned aerial vehicles and sites "presented a threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region."</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/31/british-us-strike-houthi-sites-in-yemen/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Overnight, <a href="https://twitter.com/RoyalAirForce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RoyalAirForce</a> Typhoons conducted a fifth wave of strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen in order to further degrade their capabilities and help prevent further attacks on international shipping.<br><br>Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/dsja4aAGbZ">https://t.co/dsja4aAGbZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/vzqPvlDMSH">pic.twitter.com/vzqPvlDMSH</a></p>&mdash; Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) <a href="https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1796295404004196794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n