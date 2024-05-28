Live Blog
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 27, 2024. Palestinian health workers said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 35 people in the area. Israel's army confirmed Sunday's strike and said it hit a Hamas installation and killed two senior Hamas militants. (AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi)

Israel-Gaza war live: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Rafah strike

UN rights chief expresses 'horror' at Israeli strike on Rafah camp and demands 'accountability' over further loss of civilian life in Gaza

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • The UN Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday
  • UN rights chief expresses 'horror' at Israeli strike on Rafah camp
  • Israeli Prime Minister acknowledges 'tragic mistake' in Rafah
  • EU summons Association Council with Israel to discuss ICJ ruling
  • Hezbollah fighters among at least seven killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon
  • Gaza death toll reaches 36,000, with 81,026 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: May 28, 2024, 4:51 AM