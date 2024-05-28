Israel-Gaza war live: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Rafah strike

<p>The UN&nbsp;Security&nbsp;Council&nbsp;is set to convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday over an Israeli strike on Sunday night that killed dozens in a camp for displaced people in Rafah.</p><p>The attack on two senior Hamas members caused a fire that tore through the displacement centre, killing 45 and prompting a wave of international condemnation.</p><p>Palestinians and many Arab countries called it a "massacre" while Israel said it was looking into the "tragic accident".</p><p>"There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres posted on social media.</p><p>New Israeli strikes were reported overnight in the southern Gaza border city, the enclave's health officials said.</p>