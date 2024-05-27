More than 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Rafah camp

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

More than 40 Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Rafah, two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its operations in the southern Gaza city.

The attack hit a camp for displaced people in north-west Rafah, a site that is in a designated humanitarian safe zone, Gaza civil defence and Palestinian authorities said.

Women and children were among those killed. Several people were injured in the strike.

"We are facing difficulties reaching the wounded," civil defence workers said.

The death toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue in the Tal Al Sultan neighbourhood, about 2km north-west of the city centre, a Palestine Red Crescent Society representative said.

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, said Israel’s assault on Rafah is causing “more horror” amid a humanitarian crisis.

“This cruelty, along with blatant defiance of the international law and system, is unacceptable,” she said on X. “The Gaza genocide‌ will not easily end without external pressure. Israel must face sanctions, justice, suspension of agreements, trade, partnership and investments, as well as participation in international forums."

Balakrishnan Rajagopal, UN special rapporteur on the right to housing called for Israel to face action after its latest attack on civilians in Gaza.

“Attacking women and children while they cower in their shelters in Rafah is a monstrous atrocity. We need concerted global action to stop Israel’s actions now,” he said on X.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it was “horrified” by the strike. More than 15 bodies and dozens of injured people were brought to a centre supported by the MSF, it said on X.

"We are horrified by this deadly event, which shows once again that nowhere is safe. We continue to call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza," the MSF said.

People inspect destroyed vehicles following deadly overnight Israeli bombardments of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

'Precise strike'

The Israeli military said it carried out a strike on a Hamas compound in Rafah. But it said it was reviewing the incident after reports that the attack caused a fire and that civilians were harmed.

"An [Israeli] aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating," the military said.

"The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas's use of the area."

The attack on the camp came after Israel said on Sunday that Hamas fired at least eight rockets towards central areas of the country from Rafah. The rockets were fired towards Tel Aviv, the first time in months that the city had been the target of a Hamas attack.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Israel began its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people. About 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since then, health authorities in the enclave said.