Qatar claims Rafah attack could hinder ceasefire talks amid global fury over deadly strike

Qatar said on Monday that Israel's strikes on a displaced civilian camp that killed at least 35 people could hinder talks towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The mediator nation said it is concerned that “the bombing will complicate ongoing mediation efforts and hinder reaching an agreement for an immediate and permanent ceasefire”.

Qatar, alongside the US and Egypt, has been engaged in months of talks aimed at securing a truce between Israel and Hamas in the devastated Gaza Strip.

The Israeli sites struck are a “dangerous violation of international law”, said Doha's Foreign Ministry. It called on the international community to take immediate action to prevent “Israel from “implementing its plans to forcibly displace (Palestinians) from the city, which has become a final refuge for hundreds of thousands” of people.

Discussions are set to resume proposing a 12-month ceasefire after an initial six-week truce in which Hamas will release about 20 of the estimated 130 hostages it is still holding, along with an unspecified number of bodies of Israelis who died in captivity.

However, talks have reached a stalemate after Israel sent troops to the southern Gaza city of Rafah on the border with Egypt.

Saudi Arabia said it condemned “in the strongest terms the continued massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces”.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called on the international community “to intervene immediately to halt the massacres” committed by the Israeli military.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry also decried the Israeli attack on the camp housing displaced Palestinians near Rafah, saying it exposed Israel's “blatant war crimes and unprecedented genocide to the whole world”.

It also called for an “immediate and firm intervention by the international community”.

Egypt said the attack was a “deliberate bombardment by Israeli forces of displaced peoples' tents” in Rafah.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on Israel to “implement the measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning an immediate cessation of military operations” in Rafah.

The ministry condemned the strike as “a new flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law”.

It deplored the “tragic event” and denounced the “targeting of defenceless civilians” and “a systematic policy aimed at widening the scope of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip to make it uninhabitable”.

Jordan also expressed its condemnation, accusing Israel of committing “ongoing war crimes”.

Amman said the bombardment in Rafah “defies the rulings of the International Court of Justice and constitutes a severe violation of international law and international humanitarian law”.

Israel’s chief military prosecutor said her country’s overnight strike on Rafah is “very grave” and is being investigated.

“The details of the incident are still under an investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent,” said Maj Gen Yifat Tomer on Monday.

The military “regrets any harm to non-combatants during the war,” she said.