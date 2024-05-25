Live Blog
An Israeli military drone flies over the Gaza Strip as seen from central Gaza, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli drone attack 'kills two Hezbollah fighters in Syria'

Gaza ceasefire negotiations to resume next week in Paris, sources say

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israel strikes Rafah after ICJ ruling to halt its offensive
  • Gaza ceasefire negotiations will resume next week in Paris
  • Italy announces it will resume UNRWA funding
  • Egypt agrees to deliver aid through Karam Abu Salem crossing
  • Israel says it killed Hamas deputy commander in northern Gaza
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,857, with 80,293 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: May 25, 2024, 10:44 AM