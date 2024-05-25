Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli drone attack 'kills two Hezbollah fighters in Syria'

<p>An Israeli drone struck two Hezbollah vehicles near Homs in central Syria on Saturday, killing two Hezbollah fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.</p><p>The vehicles, which were on their way to Al Dabaa military airport, caught fire injuring others in the strike that took place in the town of Al Quseir, the UK-based watchdog said.</p><p>The Israeli military has carried out hundreds of strikes in&nbsp;Syria&nbsp;since the start of the civil war, mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed Hezbollah and other militia fighters.</p><p>The strikes have increased after Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on October 7.</p>