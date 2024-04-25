Live Blog
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Palestinians mourn by the bodies of relatives killed in Israeli bombardment, at the al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 25, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Six killed and several injured in air strikes on Rafah

Israeli military is reportedly preparing to launch a full-scale ground invasion of Rafah

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Six killed in dawn strikes on Rafah
  • Washington has not approved Israeli operation in Rafah, US says
  • Hezbollah rejects Israeli claim to have killed half its commanders in south
  • Houthis were offered US incentives to stop Red Sea attacks
  • US tells Israel to co-operate with UN on aid delivery
  • Hamas releases video showing Israeli-American hostage
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,305 killed, with 77,293 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 25, 2024, 9:31 AM