Israel-Gaza war live: Six killed and several injured in air strikes on Rafah

<p><em>Amr Mostafa</em> and <em>Tim Stickings</em> report:</p><p>The&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">UN</a>&nbsp;Human Rights Council on Friday demanded a halt in all arms sales to&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Israel</a>, whose war in Gaza has killed more than 33,000 people, almost half of them children.</p><p>The resolution was passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposing it and 13 abstaining.</p><p>It marked the first time the UN's top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest war to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.</p><p>The text called on countries to “cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel … to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights”.</p><p>It stressed that the International Court of Justice ruled in January “that there is a plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza.</p><p>Friday's resolution, which was brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of all Organisation of Islamic Co-operation member states except Albania, also called for “an immediate ceasefire” and “for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance”.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/04/05/un-rights-council-demands-halt-to-arms-sales-to-israel/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRC55?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRC55</a> | Draft resolution A/HRC/55/L.30 on the Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice was ADOPTED. <a href="https://t.co/URttz9IFjv">pic.twitter.com/URttz9IFjv</a></p>&mdash; United Nations Human Rights Council | #HRC55 (@UN_HRC) <a href="https://twitter.com/UN_HRC/status/1776167214678159575?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n