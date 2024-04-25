Live Blog
An image grab from a video released by the media office of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on April 24, 2024, shows an Israeli-American man who identified himself as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, one of the hostages abducted from the Nova music festival in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, speaking to a camera. (Photo by Hamas Media Office / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HAMAS MEDIA OFFICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVE --- / ATTN CLIENTS: VIDEO FILMED UNDER DURESS. HERSH GOLDBERG-POLIN'S FAMILY HAS GIVEN PERMISSION FOR THE VIDEO TO BE USED BY THE MEDIA, THE HOSTAGES FAMILIES FORUM CAMPAIGN GROUP SAID IN A STATEMENT / ON-SCREEN SUBTITLES, EFFECTS FROM SOURCE.

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas releases video showing hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

The Israeli-American hostage was seized during October 7 attack on Israel and taken to Gaza

  • Washington has not approved Israeli operation in Rafah, US says
  • Hezbollah rejects Israeli claim to have killed half its commanders in south
  • Houthis were offered US incentives to stop Red Sea attacks
  • US tells Israel to co-operate with UN on aid delivery
  • Hamas releases video showing Israeli-American hostage
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,262, with 77,229 wounded
Updated: April 25, 2024, 4:33 AM