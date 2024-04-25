Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas releases video showing hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

<p>Hamas&nbsp;has published a video apparently showing Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, an Israeli-American seized during the October 7 attack on Israel and taken hostage into Gaza.</p><p>The short, undated video shows Mr Goldberg-Polin alive but missing a lower arm, which was apparently blown off in an attack. He appears pale but otherwise healthy.</p><p>In the video <span style="color: rgb(17, 17, 17);">–</span> which may have been shot under duress <span style="color: rgb(17, 17, 17);">–</span> he rails against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and criticises his government for failing to free more hostages.</p><p>Israel's Foreign Ministry said the video "is just another one of their attempts at psychological terrorism".</p><p>The hostage's mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, has campaigned for the release of her son, who was abducted at the Nova music festival.</p><p>He is one of more than 130 Israeli hostages thought to remain in captivity after more than 100 were released last year.</p><p>Speaking to <em>The National </em>in January, Ms Goldberg-Polin spoke of how her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/01/18/rachel-goldberg-hersh-goldberg-polin/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">world had been changed</a> by her son's kidnapping.</p><p>But she also stressed her compassion for Gazans who are "innocent and caught in the crossfire of this horrible situation".</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Goldberg-Polin family has given permission for the video of their son Hersh, who has been held captive by Hamas for 201 days, to be published and used after it was released by the terror organization Hamas today.<br><br>For more than 200 days, 133 hostages have been held captive by… <a href="https://t.co/1pD4RcxEe0">pic.twitter.com/1pD4RcxEe0</a></p>&mdash; Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) <a href="https://twitter.com/bringhomenow/status/1783166411348840847?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 24, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n