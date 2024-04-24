Live Blog
TOPSHOT - This video grab from AFPTV shows an aerial view of destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 22, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and them militant group Hamas. Israel pulled its ground forces from Khan Yunis on April 7 after carrying out what it called a "precise and limited operation" at the Nasser Medical Complex, one of the biggest hospitals in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas releases video showing Israeli-American hostage

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was seized during October 7 attack on Israel and taken hostage into Gaza

  • Israel sends reserve troops back into Gaza
  • Germany to resume support for UNRWA in Gaza
  • Amnesty: Moral failure over Gaza leaves world order on brink of collapse
  • Several killed after multiple air strikes in Gaza
  • Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Israel
  • More than 130 arrested overnight at NYU campus Gaza protests
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,262, with 77,229 wounded
Updated: April 24, 2024, 4:57 PM