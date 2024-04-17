Israel-Gaza war live: UN launches $2.8bn aid appeal to support Gaza

<p>The UN has launched an appeal for about $3 billion to support Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and war-torn Gaza.</p><p>Ninety per cent of the $2.8 billion will go to Gaza, an official has said.</p><p>The original request was for $4 billion, “but considering the limited ability to deliver and the space that we have to do so, we have really focused on the highest priority,” said Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.</p><p>The appeal will cover humanitarian needs for the rest of this year.</p>