Live Blog
FILE - Palestinians line up for a meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The United Nations appealed for $2. 8 billion on Tuesday, April 17, 2024, to provide desperately needed aid to 3 million Palestinians, stressing that tackling looming famine in war-torn Gaza requires not only food but sanitation, water and health facilities. (AP Photo / Fatima Shbair, File)

Israel-Gaza war live: UN launches $2.8bn aid appeal to support Gaza

The flash fundraising effort will attempt to address humanitarian needs for the rest of the year, a spokesman said

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • US 'co-ordinating with allies on comprehensive response'
  • Iran warns any action against its interests will get 'severe response'
  • Iran and Israel strikes could amount to international crimes of aggression, UN experts say
  • Israeli strike kills Hezbollah official in south Lebanon
  • Jordan will not be battlefield amid regional tension, Foreign Minister says
  • Israeli army surrounds Gaza school with hundreds sheltering inside
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,843, with 76,575 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 17, 2024, 5:50 AM