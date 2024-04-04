Attacks hit police and army bases in southeast Iran killing at least three

A wave of attacks against military and police bases in southeastern Iran killed at least three security forces on Thursday morning, state media reported.

The attacks hit the province of Sistan-Balochistan, home to a Sunni Baluch separatist movement who claim to have been long marginalised by the central government. One of the targets was a headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) the military wing of Iran's theocratic regime.

“The terrorists did not succeed in their goal of capturing the Guards headquarters in Chabahar and Rask and are under siege,” Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state TV.

“The terrorists are stationed around these headquarters and are shooting blindly, with the courageous members of the Guards and the police are confronting them,” he added.

Overnight gun battles were raging around at least one police station while videos on social media purportedly showed a military installation on fire.

A Massive Explosion has occurred within the last few minutes at a Arms Depot of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near the Town of Rask in Southeastern Iran, which was claimed to have been Captured earlier by Members of Sunni Militant Group, Jaysh al-Adi. pic.twitter.com/HxDhZ9GewO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 4, 2024

“Three security members have been martyred in several night-time terrorist attacks on military stations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar” in southeastern Sistan-Balochistan province, Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of the province, told state TV.

READ MORE Iran buries IRGC commanders as allies discuss response to Israeli strike

“In one of the attacks on police station number 11 of the city of Chabahar, deputy of the station Abbas Mir, was martyred,” state broadcaster IRIB said, adding that a number of assailants were also killed or injured.

Authorities said the attacks were the work of Jaish Al Adl, a Sunni insurgent separatist group listed as a terrorist organisation by the US in 2019. If confirmed, the attacks are among the largest by the group, formerly known as Jundullah, since its formation about 15 years ago.

Iran said it struck the group, alongside targets linked to ISIS in Syria in January, following a suicide bombing at a memorial service for a high ranking Iranian general who was killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad in 2020.

The attack in Kerman on January 3 killed about 100 people at a memorial service for Gen Qassem Suleimani, but analysts say it was almost certainly the work of ISIS. The latest attacks also come over 48 hours after an Israeli air strike hit a complex of buildings around Iran’s embassy in Damascus, which has led Iran to warn it will “slap” Israel in response.

Jund Al Adl were the source of a brief diplomatic rift between Pakistan and Iran days after the Kerman attack, when Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles at the group in Syria and Pakistan, which is also struggling with its own Baloch separatist movement.

Pakistan responded by striking what it said were Jaish Al Adl targets in Iran, protesting what it saw as a violation of sovereignty and the death of civilians in the Iranian strike.