Live Blog
Palestinians inspect the Special Surgery building at Al Shifa Hospital which was heavily damaged in a two-week Israeli operation, after Israeli forces have withdrawn from the hospital and the area around it, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza city April 1, 2024. REUTERS / Dawoud Abu Alkas

Israel-Gaza war live: Al Shifa hospital raid ends leaving 200 dead

About 1,400 people arrested as Gaza's largest hospital 'completely out of service', says Health Ministry

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Gaza truce talks resume in Egypt
  • Israeli army withdraws from Al Shifa Hospital
  • Israel launches strikes near Damascus, war monitor says
  • US military drops 50,000 meals into northern Gaza
  • Fury as US congressman calls for 'Hiroshima' bombing of Gaza
  • Pope Francis calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Easter address
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,782, with 75,298 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 01, 2024, 7:21 AM