Israel-Gaza war live: Al Shifa hospital raid ends leaving 200 dead

<p>The Israeli army has confirmed its forces have withdrawn from Al Shifa Hospital following a two-week raid which killed at least 200 people.</p><p>Soldiers and Shin Bet intelligence units withdrew from the complex on Monday morning, the army said on X.</p><p>Eyewitness also confirmed to <em>The National </em>that Israeli tanks had left the site.</p><p>Conflicting reports suggested hundreds were killed in the raid.</p><p>Army radio said at least 200 "militants" were killed by Israeli forces, while Gaza authorities say at least 300 people were killed.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="iw" dir="rtl">כוחות צה&quot;ל ושב&quot;כ השלימו הבוקר את המבצע במרחב בית החולים שיפאא&#39;. כוחות שייטת 13, צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 וסיירת נח״ל בפיקוד אוגדה 162 יצאו ממרחב בית החולים.<br><br>במרכז הרצועה מסוק קרב תקף מבנה צבאי של ארגון הטרור חמאס ומבנה ממלוכד בהכוונת לוחמי נח״ל ממנו המחבלים תיצפתו על הכוחות&gt;&gt; <a href="https://t.co/oYZ24tbhjX">pic.twitter.com/oYZ24tbhjX</a></p>&mdash; צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) <a href="https://twitter.com/idfonline/status/1774685200175218938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n