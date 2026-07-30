What do the US-Saudi strikes mean for the war?

US and Saudi armed forces conduct 'precision strikes' in Iraq on Wednesday, attacking Iran-backed groups

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces said at least 20 fighters were killed and 32 wounded on Wednesday in joint US-Saudi attacks on its headquarters across the country.

The strikes hit its official facilities in the provinces of Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala and Diyala, the group said in a statement. The attacks caused damage to buildings, military vehicles and equipment, said the PMF, an umbrella organisation of mostly Iran-backed armed factions formally integrated into Iraq’s security forces.

Our editors discuss the latest developments.

Updated: July 30, 2026, 6:30 AM