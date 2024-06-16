Hajj pilgrims begin ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual as Muslims mark Eid Al Adha

After spending the previous night camped out in the open air in Muzdalifah, Hajj pilgrims made their way back to Mina and Makkah on Sunday to perform the final rites of the pilgrimage, one of which is the "stoning of the devil" ritual.

Hajj pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Makkah from the Muzdalifah plains early on Sunday to perform Eid Al Adha prayers and start the rites of Jamarat.

READ MORE Pilgrims travel to Muzdalifah after concluding prayers in Arafat

The “stoning of the devil” includes stoning three pillars which symbolise the devil and sin. On the first day of Eid Al Adha, pilgrims throw small pebbles or stones, which they gathered the night before in Muzdalifah, at the “Great Aqaba” column.

Pilgrims will be walking in crowds through a multi-level structure housing three pillars symbolising the devil.

The ritual is an emulation of Prophet Ibrahim’s stoning of the devil, at the three spots where he is said to have appeared trying to dissuade him from obeying God’s order to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Muslim pilgrims throw pebbles as part of the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat Bridge during the Hajj pilgrimage near Makkah, Saudi Arabia, 28 June 2023. EPA

The Jamarat will continue over the next two days before pilgrims perform the final Tawaf — the circumambulation of the Kaaba at the Grande Mosque — to complete their Hajj.

Eid Al Adha is marked by prayers and the sacrifice of a sheep, goat or cow by those who can afford it, with the meat shared among family members and with the poor.

Muslims believe the Prophet Ibrahim was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail, but God spared him and sent a ram in his place.

Muslim pilgrims gather at top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Makkah. AP

The Jamarat Bridge is almost one kilometre long and allows for nearly 300,000 pilgrims an hour to carry out the ritual. There are 28 escalators in each of the 11 towers in the structure of the main bridge, as well as 20 in the two exits, operating 24 hours a day and with the capacity of transporting up to four million people a day.

In designing the Jamarat Bridge, Saudi officials built the structure to eventually host six million pilgrims by 2030.

Hajj authorities have advised pilgrims not to stay at the site for too long and to proceed back to their tents immediately to make time and room for the next group of pilgrims.

In 2015, more than 700 people taking part in the Hajj pilgrimage were killed in a stampede as groups converged at Mina.

Following the completion of the rite on Sunday, pilgrims will then proceed to cut or trim their hair, however, male pilgrims are advised to shave their head before the animal sacrifice which is part of Eid Al Adha.

Pilgrims will return two more times over Eid to continue the stoning or can have someone do it on their behalf.