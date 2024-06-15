Hajj 2024: Muslim pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for most important day

Muslims from around the world congregated on Saturday at Mount Arafat south of Makkah for the most important day of the Hajj.

They walked from the tent city of Mina to the hillside area of Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon about 1,400 years ago, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.

The ritual at Mount Arafat, known as the Hill of Mercy, is considered the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage.

It is often the most memorable for pilgrims, who stand shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, asking God for mercy, blessings, prosperity and good health. The mount is about 20 kilometres south-east of Makkah.

“Despite the scorching heat, we feel very blessed to have reached this point in our life,” Khalifa Al Hammadi, a pilgrim from the UA, told The National. “It feels like we’ve lived all our life to reach this point and all we can do is pray for forgiveness from God Almighty.”

Hajj is one of the largest religious gatherings on earth. The rituals officially started on Friday when pilgrims moved from Makkah’s Grand Mosque to Mina, a desert plain just outside the city filled with air-conditioned tents.

Saudi authorities expect the number of pilgrims this year to exceed two million, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Pilgrims gather at top of the rocky hill called the Mountain of Mercy on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. AP Photo

As Muslims around the world mark Eid Al Adha, they do so sombrely with no prospects of a ceasefire in Gaza.

While Palestinians in the coastal enclave were not able to travel to Makkah for Hajj this year because of the closure of the Rafah crossing in May, those who evacuated before the final border closure were able to travel under Saudi Arabia's King Salman’s invitation.

“We thank the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia for this generous initiative to alleviate our suffering by inviting us on this pilgrimage journey. Perhaps this will help us find some solace,” Abdullah Hassan, a Palestinian pilgrim, told The National.

He is one of a group of 1,000 family members of Palestinians who were killed or wounded in Gaza invited to Saudi Arabia by King Salman to perform the Hajj this year.

Under the initiative, 2,000 pilgrims received the king's invitation.