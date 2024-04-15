Two missing found alive after floods hit parts of Oman

Oman's National Committee for Emergency Situations Management said that two people missing in Wadi Al Kharma in North Al Sharqiyah governorate were found alive after flash floods were recorded in large parts of the sultanate over the weekend.

At least 12 people have died and several others have been reported missing after Sunday's heavy rain.

In response to the adverse weather, educational authorities announced the suspension of classes in all public, private, and foreign schools in several governorates on Monday.

Classes in private higher education institutions and vocational colleges supervised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation will also be moved online.

Read more Rain or shine, why talking about the weather is more than just a conversation starter

More than 1,000 people were transferred from a school in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi, North Al Sharqiyah governorate on Sunday after water levels increased.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said all those rescued were in good health.

NCEM said that the majority of the deaths occurred due to vehicles being swept away in overflowing wadis and flash floods.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Education Dr Ali Al Jahouri said that fatalities occurred due to the school staff evacuating children from their classrooms, with the flash floods then not reaching school premises.

Nasser Said Al Ismaili, acting director of the weather forecast department and early warning system at the Civil Aviation Authority, warned that heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstones, is expected across several governorates on Monday.

نفذ طيران الشرطة عملية إنقاذ شخص محتجز بداخل مركبته بعد انجرافها بمجرى وادي وشل في ولاية المضيبي وإخراجه إلى مكانٍ آمن.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/ueUsgIAXpg — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 14, 2024

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre said that heavy rainfall will continue until Wednesday.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging between 30-120 mm is forecast, as well as flooding in many governorates.

Waves off Musandam and across the coasts are expected to reach a height of 2 to 3 metres.

The Civil Aviation Authority has advised all residents to take the necessary precautions.