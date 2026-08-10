Algerian gang arrested for 'smuggling migrants across Mediterranean' in speedboats

An Algerian-led gang accused of using used high-powered speedboats to transport migrants paying up to €12,000 ($14,000) across the Mediterranean to Spain have been arrested.

In total, 78 people have been detained, including three “high-value targets” who are suspected of being the ringleaders of the criminal organisation, says Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, in an operation launched by Spain’s Civil Guard and police.

Europol said the investigation had dismantled “one of the largest criminal networks smuggling cannabis, synthetic drugs, migrants, weapons and even fugitives across the Western Mediterranean”.

The arrest comes as the UK continues to try to deal with small boats crossing the English Channel.

A total of 230 people arrived in the UK in a single small boat in the early hours on Monday, a record for the number of passengers on one vessel.

The Algerian gang allegedly used a fleet of 18 speedboats, valued at more than €5 million ($5.7 million) including 14-metre-long vessels with up to four engines each. The high-powered, unregistered vessels – known as “ghost speedboats” – are designed to avoid detection and are prohibited in Spain, Europol said.

More than 2,000 migrants were smuggled over the Mediterranean into Spain, with up to 50 transported per trip, police believe. Profits from migrant smuggling alone are estimated to have generated €24 million ($28 million) for the gang.

Migrants were often carried in overcrowded boats without lighting or life jackets, frequently in extreme weather. They were sometimes even tied down to prevent them from falling into the water during the crossing.

Spain’s National Police and Civil Guard arrested all but one of the suspects, who was detained in Algeria.

The Spanish authorities said the gang is “considered the largest structure of Algerian origin dedicated to the illicit trafficking of people by means of high-speed vessels”.

The migrants had trekked through African countries to reach departure points on the coast of Algeria, where they were housed in insanitary conditions while they waited to be transported to Spain.

They were transferred in international waters to smaller boats to take them ashore, and other gang members would then allegedly transport them onwards by land. The gang used “extreme violence, using firearms, threats, and contract killers to enforce control over members and migrants”, according to Europol.

During operations, they used high-speed evasive manoeuvres and fired at law enforcement officers, the agency said.

During the operation, 78 arrests were made. Photo: Europol Show caption: During the operation, 78 arrests were made. Photo: Europol

The gang had initially started as drug and weapons smugglers before they branched out into people smuggling. They also carried out violent robberies, extortion, kidnapping, and money laundering, Europol said.

Each gang member was assigned a role within the organisation, including skippering, logistics, fuel suppliers, security, recruitment and finance, said police. Some were responsible for acquiring and storing vessels, while others arranged for crewing, fuel and refuelling at sea, boat and engine purchases, safe houses, land transport, or communications.

The network also alleged to have operated as a contractor for multiple criminal groups. Its members arranged storage, transport, refuelling, maritime transfers, vessel maintenance and counter-surveillance services.

All financial flows were allegedly managed through the hawala system of underground banking, making it difficult to trace illicit funds. The gang is accused of having ties to criminal groups in France, Belgium, Portugal, Italy and Poland.

Spanish police say the group is “characterised by an extraordinary operational capacity, a highly professionalised structure and an extensive network of national and international branches”.