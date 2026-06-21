Police charge man with 'anti-Muslim' attacks in Edinburgh

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of attacks in Edinburgh that Prime Minister Keir Starmer said appeared to be motivated by "anti-Muslim hatred".

Counter-terrorism officers were brought in to investigate the attacks across Edinburgh on Friday, which left five people injured.

The force said on Saturday a Scottish man had been arrested.

It said late on Saturday night: "A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of incidents which took place in Edinburgh on Friday, 19 June, 2026."

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and the individual will appear at court in due course."

Mr Starmer earlier on Saturday posted on X, linking to an image of a bare-chested man carrying a large weapon, saying: "Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets."

"The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this - he will face the full force of the law.

"My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response."

Footage posted online showed a bare-chested white man roaming the streets of Edinburgh with a large weapon , while another clip seemed to show a man battering the door of a pizzeria.

Police closed off Leith Walk on Friday evening as the incidents unfolded. Another video appeared to show a topless man on the ground shouting that he was "protecting the country" as he was held by an officer.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney also condemned the violence in an online post on X. "I am deeply concerned by these incidents," he said.

"There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country. I met community groups last week to assure them of the strong support of the Government."

Officers were called at around 8.50pm on Friday to a report of an incident in the Sighthill area of the city where two men were injured.

Police said they then received reports of incidents at retailers in the west and north of the city.

The force said that during this period three other men were allegedly attacked in the Telford Road and Leith Walk area.

Police said that five men - two aged 22, and others aged 24, 27, and 39 - sustained a range of injuries. Three needed hospital treatment, although none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Several of the victims are Muslim, according to the Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend) organisation.

Police said a 36-year-old man was detained at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was "horrified" by the violence, which appeared "to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred", while Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said it was "shocking" and that her thoughts were with those who were injured and most directly affected.

Ms Mahmood said she was "grateful" to the police and emergency services for their "bravery in apprehending the suspect and for their speedy response in attending to the victims".

She added: "There is no place for hatred and violence against Muslims. I know it is not who we are as a country."