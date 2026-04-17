European Hormuz mission open to 'all nations' as leaders look to protect ships

European countries on Friday launched a "freedom of navigation initiative" to ensure the security of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as four leaders held an online meeting involving more than 50 states.

Leaders from France, the UK, Italy and Germany consulted with officials from the Gulf, Asia and Europe.

Those directly involved in the war – the US, Israel and Iran – did not participate and the emphasis was on securing the free flow of supplies from the region once a lasting cesefire is reached. Arab states represented at ministerial level included Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“We invite all nations with an interest in the free flow of global trade to join us," said the Paris summit's co-host, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "Some have already indicated their readiness to contribute."

But cracks appeared in how the move would work, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying he wanted the US to take part in – an option ruled out by France.

The leaders gave a joint statement minutes after Tehran appeared to announce the strait was "completely open" for the remaining period of the ceasefire with the US. Ships will have to follow a "co-ordinated route", Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X.

There was confusion later, as Iranian state media reported that would be "void" as long as the US naval blockade in the strait continued.

European leaders welcomed the initial announcement that the waterway was open again. "We need to make sure that that is both lasting and a workable proposal," Mr Starmer added. "If anything, it reinforces the need for the work that we’ve been doing this afternoon, because we’re very clear that the mission that we’re putting together is a defensive mission, and that comes after a ceasefire.”

Mr Trump has criticised European Nato allies for declining to help reopen the strait after it was effectively blocked by Iran following US-Israeli attacks on February 28. On Friday, he said he received a call "from Nato" offering to help, but that he told the bloc to "stay away".

"They were useless when needed, a paper tiger," Mr Trump added in a post on Truth Social.

Keir Starmer co-hosted the talks on the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters Info

In Paris, Mr Merz appeared to want to smooth relations with Washington, saying it would be "desirable" for the US to take part in a future defensive mission in the strait. "This war mustn’t turn into a transatlantic stress test," Mr Merz said.

He emphasised that Germany was ready to contribute to such an initiative, but preferably one with parliamentary approval and the backing of a UN resolution.

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged in a statement that the US was still blocking Iranian ships from leaving the country's ports. "Recent events are encouraging, although we must consider them with caution," he said.

Speaking before the talks, an adviser to Mr Macron said: "We won't enter into a coalition with the Americans, simply because we are not party to the conflict."

Military planning talks are to take place in the UK next week, during which it appears co-ordination in efforts to demine the strait will be high on the agenda. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was ready to take part with "a certain number of naval units, according to what will be authorised by the Italian parliament".

"To start with, we'll focus on the ships that are in and around the strait," she added. "We have to make sure there are no mines in the sea there. We have to provide reassurance to the maritime shipping industry, to make them feel and know their ships are safe going through the strait."