Twenty killed after powerful earthquake strikes off Indonesia

At least 20 people died after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday.

Rescuers around the port town of Maumere found 20 dead, six injured and two trapped under the rubble, said Fathur Rahman, head of the city's rescue agency. Maumere is the main town in Sikka Regency ​on Flores Island in the east of Indonesia's ‌vast archipelago.

Teams have yet to reach Nagekeo, the region closest to the epicentre, and communications there have been affected, Fathur said. Attempts to reach Nagekeo by car were blocked by landslides, while another team was attempting to reach Nagekeo by ferry, he said.

About 2,000 residents in Nagekeo were evacuated, and damage was reported to a number of houses, warehouses and government facilities, the national disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, said. Authorities also reported traffic congestion and power outages affecting parts of the regency, the agency said.

The governor of East Nusa Tenggara Province, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, said at a press conference that at least five people died when rubble collapsed on them while they slept.

"The quake was massive, the shock was so strong, we were resting at home with family," said Nona, a 51-year-old resident of Talibura, ​a village in East Nusa Tenggara. "There were 13 of us inside the house and ‌we all ran to save ourselves."

Tremors were felt across East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and parts of South Sulawesi, and residents in several areas reported shaking lasting about one minute.

Tsunami waves of less than 1m were recorded in several areas of the south-east Asian nation after the early morning tremor. The tsunami warning was lifted about three hours after the earthquake.

The Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG recorded the first quake at 4.58am at a depth of 15km, followed by several aftershocks.

In 1992, the same area was hit by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake, causing extensive destruction, the agency said.

Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where different tectonic plates in the Earth's crust meet, creating many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.