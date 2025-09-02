Inside Kim Jong-un's signature bulletproof train to Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is travelling to Beijing by train on Tuesday to attend a military parade with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. The visit marks his first trip abroad since his 2023 Vladivostok meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Kim, who is travelling in his signature bulletproof train, will join Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday to watch Beijing's military parade that commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of Second World War and China's fight against eight years of imperial Japanese aggression.

The luxury forest-green train has been a favoured mode of transportation for generations of North Korea’s leaders, including Mr Kim’s father and grandfather.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un disembarks from his train on arrival in Russia in 2023. AP

Although slow - according to reports it travels at 40kph - the train is seen as a safe way to take rare trips abroad.

While a flight from Pyongyang to Beijing typically takes two hours, a train journey can take up 20 to 24 hours.

Experts say compared to the country's fleet of outmoded planes, trains offer a more comfortable space for a large entourage, security guards, food and amenities, and a place to discuss agendas before meetings.

In February 2019, Mr Kim used the train to make an almost 4,500 km journey to Vietnam for his meeting with US President Donald Trump. The journey lasted almost two-and-a-half days.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leaves for Hanoi, Vietnam, for a US-North Korea summit in 2019. EPA

Although the details of the train are highly secretive, media reports over the years paint a picture of a rolling palace. It is equipped with all the communications equipment and gadgets necessary to function as Mr Kim’s “moving office”, and also includes a compartment for his bulletproof Mercedes-Benz limousine.

The leader's compartment is lined from ceiling to floor with iron plates to protect him from outside attacks.

North Korea's Central News Agency published images showing leader Kim Jong-un and aides inside the train before its journey from Pyongjang to Bejing. AP

Before Mr Kim's trip to China, the North Korean government shared images showing him before his departure from Pyongyang and sitting in what appeared to be his office.

Outsiders are rarely allowed to board the train, with the exception of Russian military commander Konstantin Pulikovsky, who was invited by Mr Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il in 2001.

Lt Gen Pulikovsky went on to publish an account of his trip in the 2002 book Orient Express. He described the offering of extravagant banquets with an extensive menu that included lobster flown in from Paris and singing sessions with “beautiful lady conductors”.

"It was possible to order any dish of Russian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and French cuisine," he wrote.

