India implements new criminal laws to revamp British-era justice system

India on Monday introducedthree criminal laws to replace the justice system imposed by its former British rulers more than a century ago.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam were rushed through parliament in December by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

As many as 141 opposition MPs were suspended at the time.

The government said the new laws would overhaul the criminal justice system, particularly in dealing with cases of sexual assault, crimes against children, lynching and crimes against the state.

“By removing the old laws with a slave mentality, the Modi government is implementing three new laws reflecting the spirit of Indian-ness. At the core of these laws is a strong sense of justice instead of punishment,” Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday.

People queue at a petrol station in Prayagraj, India, in January during a nationwide strike by lorry drivers against the hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. AFP

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita replaces the Indian Penal Code, the criminal code introduced by the British in 1862, while the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure, covering procedures for arrest, investigation, and trial, which was been amended several times since it was introduced in 1882.

The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaces the Indian Evidence Act, introduced in 1872, which outlines evidence admissible in courts.

The laws will allow digital or electronic records as evidence, as well as the appearance of witnesses, defendants, experts and victims through electronic means.

The law also requires compulsory audio and video recording of arrests and search and seizure operations in all criminal cases that will be produced in court as part of the evidence.

It will allow citizens to register a police complaint at any station, irrespective of jurisdiction and faster justice delivery as it has mandated judgments within 45 days of the completion of trial and charges framed within 60 days of the first hearing.

The laws will make it compulsory for forensic experts to visit crime scenes for serious offences and mandatorily record videography evidence to prevent tampering.

“The three laws were necessary given the developments in technology and forensic science. The present government aims to provide justice to the public of the nation,” Mr Meghwal said.

India's Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud has said the new laws introduced “much-needed improvements” and were needed to “deal with the current challenges that we envisage for the future of our society”.

“These laws signify a watershed moment for our society because no law affects the day-to-day conduct of our society like the criminal law,” he said.

India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, had demanded that the government put the new legislation on hold, saying that “more debate should be held and people should be taken into confidence”.