Macron warns France to dig in for weeks of wildfires

French President Emmanuel Macron has said "the coming weeks will be tough" for Gironde, on the edge of Bordeaux, as wildfires continued out of control and heat alerts were issued for affected regions.
And beyond the current crisis, he said: "The structural challenges of climate change will no longer be the same."
"We must hold on," Mr Macron told emergency workers at a response control centre during a visit to the forest region. "I know that some have lost everything. We will win this battle against this fire together."
With a multi-country response failing to contain the fire fronts, he said the country would "replant and rebuild a different kind of forest".
The forest fires that have forced the evacuation of 220,000 people in south-west France have created their own micro-climate.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the fire had a life of its own: “As long as the fire isn’t under control, the situation remain unfavourable."
City limits
Late on Monday, the Mayor of Bordeaux, Thomas Cazenave, warned the fire was just 15km from the city limits. A yellow fire alert was imposed as temperatures are expected to rise to 40ºC. No rain is expected in the area until at least Saturday.
"We are preparing to accommodate a large number of people should further evacuations be ordered," Mr Cazenave said.
Authorities have evacuated about 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and residents.
The fires have destroyed 42,000 hectares of forest since last week and burnt down hundreds of houses. Overall, this early fire season has destroyed 116,000 hectares of land across France.
"It is an unprecedented fire that defies known patterns," Gironde Prefect Sophie Brocas said on Monday, adding that it "creates its own wind and jumps more than a kilometre".
With peak fire season yet to come, this year's fires in the Gironde region look set to exceed the record of 66,000 hectares destroyed in 2022.
Airborne response
France is increasing its response by using A400Ms military transport aircraft refitted for firefighting. Last week, the French army sent in 1,500 military personnel to help firefighters, including with evacuations and opening roads for tanker lorries in forested areas. Military surveillance drones are monitoring the fires.
France and Spain, where fires are also raging, have asked the EU Commission to activate its civil defence procedure that allows the pooling of resources with other EU states and neighbouring countries, including Turkey and Norway. In Spain, about 100,000 people have been told to leave their homes or seek shelter.
"No country should ever have to face a disaster of this scale alone," said EU Commissioner for crisis management, Hadja Lahbib. "To the people of France and Spain: Europe will stand with you until the fires are out.”
Czechia, Croatia and Germany are among the countries that sent planes and helicopters to France. Greece, Italy, Portugal and Turkey sent planes, personnel and vehicles to Spain, where fires are moving towards areas west of the capital Madrid.