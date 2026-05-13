What ceasefire? Israel continues to destroy Lebanese property

It has been 28 days since the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire began, and despite the number of Israeli air strikes decreasing in the early days, the illegal occupation continues in the form of property destruction.

Data from the monitoring group Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (Acled) shows 268 destructive attacks on civilian infrastructure, 15 per cent before the Iran war, 28 per cent during the war and 57 per cent after the ceasefire announcement. At all stages, Al Nabatieh has been the most damaged region.

Israel’s campaign in southern Lebanon did not end with the ceasefire, the nature of the destruction shifted. Before the truce, Israeli air strikes destroyed towns across Al Nabatieh and the south, flattening crucial infrastructure while forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.

After the ceasefire announcement on April 16, the number of large-scale air raids decreased, but destruction on the ground accelerated.

Israeli forces continued demolishing homes, damaging water stations and electricity networks, and bulldozing infrastructure inside what Israel called a “forward defence line” extending into southern Lebanon. Villages are emptying because of the fighting and are inaccessible to residents, while humanitarian agencies said main roads and river crossings had been destroyed, isolating communities and disrupting aid access.