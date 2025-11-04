About 3,000 ceasefire breaches by Israel in Lebanon

Data from the monitoring group Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (Acled) show at least 2,827 ceasefire breaches since the ceasefire began on November 27, last year. In the first week after the truce, Lebanon's parliament speaker said 54 Israeli breaches had already been logged.

Since the ceasefire agreement, the data shows that half of the Israeli breaches were categorised as “Political violence”, which includes violence against civilians, explosions (whether they were missile attacks or remote explosions) and battles. In those events, more than 300 people were killed. And while the data covers up to the end of October, the figures could increase due to the recent strikes on Monday by Israel on southern Lebanon, killing at least two people.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least seven people were injured in the strikes, which came after Israel threatened to expand its attacks against the Iran-backed Hezbollah. One person was killed and seven were wounded in a drone strike on the town of Doueir, in Nabatieh province, while a second strike on Aita Al Shaab in the same province killed one person.

Southern Lebanon has been facing most of the damage caused by Israel, adding more to the destruction and difficulties they're encountering while trying to rebuild the region.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun repeated that his country “has no option but negotiation” with Israel.

Elvis %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Baz%20Luhrmann%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Austin%20Butler%2C%20Tom%20Hanks%2C%20Olivia%20DeJonge%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

THE%20HOLDOVERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlexander%20Payne%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Giamatti%2C%20Da'Vine%20Joy%20Randolph%2C%20Dominic%20Sessa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale Starring: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni Director: Amith Krishnan Rating: 3.5/5

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E77kWh%202%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E178bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C150%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETBC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Greatest Royal Rumble match listing 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

Tips%20for%20travelling%20while%20needing%20dialysis %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EInform%20your%20doctor%20about%20your%20plans.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAsk%20about%20your%20treatment%20so%20you%20know%20how%20it%20works.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPay%20attention%20to%20your%20health%20if%20you%20travel%20to%20a%20hot%20destination.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPlan%20your%20trip%20well.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

AL%20BOOM %3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3BDirector%3AAssad%20Al%20Waslati%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%0DStarring%3A%20Omar%20Al%20Mulla%2C%20Badr%20Hakami%20and%20Rehab%20Al%20Attar%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20ADtv%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million