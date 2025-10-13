Damaged vehicles are surrounded by mud after flooding in Poza Rica, eastern Mexico. AP
The view from Air Force One includes a message of thanks on a beach outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv, as US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel. AFP
A crowd gathers for the annual replastering of the 14th century Djingareyber Mosque in Timbuktu. AFP
A pro-Palestine protesters is surrounded by smoke during a demonstration in Warsaw. AFP
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, illuminate the sky above the town of Thorlakshofn, in Iceland. Reuters
Competitors in the Men Elite race of the UCI Gravel World Championships travel through Maastricht, in the Netherlands. EPA
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone strike on the outskirts of Odesa, in southern Ukraine. Reuters
Charred vehicles lined the streets after clashes between Pakistani police and anti-Israel protesters from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party in the north-eastern city of Muridke. AFP
Best photos of October 13: From flood-damaged vehicles in Mexico to clashes in Pakistan

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 13, 2025

Updated: October 13, 2025, 12:07 PM
