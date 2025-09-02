News

Chart of the week: English Premier League transfer spending outstrips rival competitions

England's top-flight clubs splash out more than €3.6bn on new signings in latest window

Andy Lewis

September 02, 2025

English Premier League clubs splashed out £3.13 billion (€3.6 billion/$4.19 billion) on new players in a summer transfer window that smashed the previous record for spending.

Champions Liverpool broke the British transfer record to land striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £125 million before Monday's deadline, a move which took their total spending to £415 million ($167.5 million) – a record amount for a club in a single window.

The top-flight clubs' combined total eclipses the previous record of £2.36 billion set two summers ago and far exceeds the outlay of Europe's other top leagues as English clubs assert their financial dominance.

The first year of a new domestic television rights cycle, along with a record six Premier League clubs having Champions League money to call on, has provided the platform for this latest burst of spending.

