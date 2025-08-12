UAE's nuclear contribution to electricity, from zero to 23%

As the world records higher temperatures every year, the attempt to switch or reduce the complete energy dependence on fossil fuels has become a priority. Out of all of the options available, nuclear energy stands out.

In August 2020, the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Plant started generating electricity, contributing to 1.1 per cent of the electricity production. In 2024, with three more operating units, the share was 22.9 per cent.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says 31 countries worldwide operate more than 400 nuclear reactors for electricity generation, and some of those countries rely on them for more than 50 per cent of their electricity production, with France the most reliant.

It took the UAE four years to achieve this milestone, a growth rate distinguishable from other countries with a longer history of generating electricity from nuclear energy, such as the US and the UK.

Development background

The Bakarah Nuclear Plant started life in December 2009, when the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation awarded a $20 billion bid to the Korea Electric Power Corporation to build the first nuclear power plant in the UAE.

The nuclear plant consists of four units equipped with the APR-1400 reactor, one of the most advanced in the world, with a design life of 60 years. Coming into operation, it will prevent the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 4.8 million cars from the roads.

